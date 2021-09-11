Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday

September 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 l Game # 113

Classic Ballpark l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (58-54) at Lake County Captains (60-52)

RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.99) vs. RH Daniel Espino (1-6, 5.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the fifth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 14, Dayton 8. (At Lake County: Captains 6, Dragons 4). Current Series: Lake County 2, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 4, Lake County 1. James Marinan fired six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out 11 in his first start with the Dragons since moving up from Low-A Daytona. Marinan's strikeout total was a 2021 team high. Quin Cotton hit a home run and Matt McLain had two hits for Dayton. Vin Timpanelli entered the game in the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate and retired the last four for the save.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are four games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with eight games to play.

Salazar and a Possible ERA Title: Former Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar now leads the High-A Central League in earned run average and has compiled enough innings in the league to meet the minimum number to qualify over a full 120-game season (96 IP is the minimum for the season; Salazar has 98). Salazar, now on the injured list at Double-A Chattanooga, compiled an ERA with the Dragons of 3.49. The second ranked pitcher in the league is Peoria's Wilfredo Pereira at 3.53. Pereira needs another 4.1 innings to reach 96 IP for the year and has one more start. If he throws 4.1 innings and allows one earned run or less, he would overtake Salazar. Only one pitcher in Dragons history has led the league in ERA: Josh Hall in 2001 at 2.65. In 2015, Tyler Mahle finished the season with an ERA of 2.43, the same as Peoria's Matt Pearce. When their ERA's were extended to a third decimal point, Mahle lost the title with a mark of 2.428 to Pearce's ERA of 2.426.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .367 (11 for 30) over his last 10 games.

Quin Cotton is batting .400 (8 for 20) over his last six games with one home run and two stolen bases.

Ivan Johnson has a 10-game hitting streak, batting .314 (11 for 35) with one home run, three doubles, and seven RBI.

Matt McLain is hitting .400 (10 for 25) over his last nine games. He has also drawn seven walks.

Andy Fisher over his last 10 relief appearances: 16.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 7 BB, 21 SO, 1.08 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 10 G, 16 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 BB, 26 SO, 1.13 ERA, 2-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last eight relief appearances: 10.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 22 SO, 3 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 34 with 22 Ks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 11, 2021

Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.