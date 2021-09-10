Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 l Game # 112

Classic Ballpark l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (57-54) at Lake County Captains (60-51)

RH James Marinan (no record) vs. RH Hunter Gaddis (4-9, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 14, Dayton 7. (At Lake County: Captains 6, Dragons 3).

Current Series: Lake County 2, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 9, Dayton 8. The Captains hit five home runs including two by Jonathan Rodriguez. Dayton took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Ivan Johnson but eventually fell behind 9-5. Dayton scored three in the eighth and had the tying run at second but could not deliver the big hit. Allan Cerda also homered for the Dragons.

Current Series at Lake County: The Dragons are 1-2. They have scored 13 runs (4.3 per game) while batting .213 with a team ERA of 5.33. They have committed three errors in the series.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are four games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with nine games to play.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .423 (11 for 26) over his last nine games.

Quin Cotton is batting .438 (7 for 16) over his last five games.

Ivan Johnson has a nine-game hitting streak, batting .313 (10 for 32) with one home run and three doubles.

Matt McLain is hitting .360 (9 for 25) over his last nine games.

Andy Fisher over his last 10 relief appearances: 16.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 7 BB, 21 SO, 1.08 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 10 G, 16 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 BB, 26 SO, 1.13 ERA, 2-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last seven relief appearances: 9 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 19 SO, 2 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 30 with 19 Ks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., Sept 11 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.99) at Lake County RH Daniel Espino (1-6, 5.15)

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66)

