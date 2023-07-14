Dayton Dragons Alter Pitching Staff

July 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitchers Julian Aguiar and Thomas Farr have been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitchers Kevin Abel and Zach Maxwell have been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona.

The Dragons return to action tonight at Lake County at 7:00 p.m.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 18 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.