Dayton Dragons 2018 Season Review

September 7, 2018





Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons completed their 19th season of Midwest League baseball this week. The 2018 season included many big stories and memorable moments:

The Streak

The Dragons consecutive game sell-out streak continued through the 2018 season. After the final regular season home game on August 31, the streak now stands at 1,316 consecutive sold-out games, an all-time record for sports in North America (see more on the sell-out streak below).

Dragons Top 11 Million Milestone in All-Time Attendance

The Dragons reached the 11 million milestone in all-time attendance at Fifth Third Field on July 31. They finished the season with an attendance total of 550,725, marking the 13th straight year that they have topped all Minor League Baseball teams below the Triple-A level. The Dragons have led all of Single-A baseball in attendance in each of their 19 seasons of operation.

Professional Full-Season Debut of a Rising Star

The eyes of the baseball world were focused on Fifth Third Field on April 9 and for much of the 2018 Dragons season with the arrival of hard-throwing pitching prospect Hunter Greene. Greene made his debut in a full-season league in Dayton on April 9 before an enthusiastic crowd and a press box filled with national, regional, and local media. Greene's first pitch with the Dragons was clocked at 100 mph. The second overall pick of the 2017 draft, featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated before he finished high school, spent four months with the Dragons and showed tremendous improvement over the course of the season. In his final game, he fired a pitch at 102 mph, the fastest pitch ever measured at Fifth Third Field, breaking a record previously set by Greene and current Major League closer Aroldis Chapman.

https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/mlb/reds/2018/04/10/hunter-greene-shows-he-does-more-than-just-throw-hard-his-dayton-debut-young-righty-pitches-out-jam/501755002/

Dragons Broadcaster Calls 4,000th Game, Gets One-Game Call-Up to Reds

Tom Nichols, the voice of the Dragons on radio and television over the last 11 years, called his 4,000th career game on August 8, prompting a one-game call-up to the Reds on August 28. Nichols called three innings of play-by-play alongside Reds broadcasters Marty Brennaman and Jeff Brantley and was interviewed before and after the game on Reds TV on FOX Sports Ohio. The story was featured in an article in the New York Times.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/31/sports/baseball/in-this-comeback-ks-keep-a-low-profile.html

Awards for Dragons Front Office Members

Dragons Vice President and Assistant General Manager Brandy Guinaugh was named to the 2018 Class of the Forty Under 40 Awards, which recognizes the area's most extraordinary business and community leaders under the age of 40, sponsored by the Dayton Business Journal. Brandy has been with the Dragons since 2004.

https://www.milb.com/dayton/news/dragons-vp-brandy-guinaugh-selected-as-forty-under-40-honoree/c-269409220

On April 25, Katrina Gibbs, Dragons Director of Entertainment, was selected as the Daytonian of the Week by Dayton.com. Katrina oversees the Dragons Green Team, mascots, and all on-field entertainment. She is a native of Beavercreek and completed her third year in her current role with the organization.

https://www.dayton.com/entertainment/personalities/daytonian-the-week-meet-the-woman-who-brings-the-fun-dragons-games/VweVpZjgI5onwEjDQVIZ7L/

Wright State Baseball at Fifth Third Field

On May 17, the Wright State Raiders met the University of Northern Kentucky at Fifth Third Field. It was the first-ever appearance for Wright State Baseball at the home of the Dragons. Wright State won the game, 12-0, and they went on to appear in the NCAA Regional at Stanford University to cap a big season.

https://www.mydaytondailynews.com/sports/wright-state-blanks-nku-wet-night-fifth-third-field/gCtoed84TuipmWB0VZsMyL/

First Time Ever-Dragons Wear Special Jerseys, Conduct Two Jersey Auctions

On "Defeating Cancer Night" on June 8, and "Hometown Heroes American Celebration Night" on August 18, the Dragons wore special jerseys. The jersey worn by every player and coach was auctioned after the game. Benefits went to the American Cancer Society for the June 8 jerseys, and to the First Sergeants Council for the jerseys worn on August 18. It was the first time in Dragons history that the team wore special jerseys to benefit charitable organizations.

Defeating Cancer jerseys: https://www.milb.com/dayton/news/special-dragons-jersey-friday-on-defeating-cancer-night/c-279886198

Stars & Stripes jerseys: https://www.milb.com/dayton/news/dragons-to-wear-stars--stripes-jerseys-saturday/c-290285382

Improvements to AZEK Dragons Lair

On the heels of a successful new concept in 2017, the AZEK Dragons Lair featured additional improvements in 2018. The Dragons added 20 umbrellas to the tables in the Lair and also added two television monitors featuring the Dragons in-game video feed. The Lair features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs.

Renovation of Center Field Party Deck

The Dragons teamed up with AZEK Building Products to bring a new look to the popular center field party deck for the 2018 baseball season. An AZEK Paver system was installed as a new flooring surface for the deck.

New Concourse Player Banners & Heritage Signs Showcase Dragons History

Many of the stars who have been part of Dragons history were displayed with 20 new banners on the main concourse at Fifth Third Field. Banners highlighting the exploits of players like Joey Votto, Jay Bruce, and Adam Dunn have been added. Additionally, eight new Heritage Signs were also new on the concourse, telling the story of the Dragons tradition.

Introduction of Wright State Top Teacher Award

The new "Top Teacher" award, sponsored by Wright State University, became part of the Dragons MVP Program for 2018. Three teachers who participated in the MVP Program were selected and honored during a special inning break of a Dragons game for their accomplishments in their classroom and community. "Top Teacher" honorees were recognized in the Play Ball game program, Dayton Daily News, radio commercials, and social media posts.

Season Review

The Dragons season began on April 5 and concluded on September 3. Here are some of the facts and statistics:

The Dragons completed the 2018 regular season with an attendance total for the year of 550,725. Dayton averaged 7,868 per date over 70 home openings in 2018. The Dragons have led all of Single-A baseball in attendance in each of their 19 seasons.

Longest Sell-Outs Streaks in Professional Sports History

No. Team League Years

1,316 Dayton Dragons Minor League Baseball 2000-current

820 Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball 2003-'13

814 Portland Trail Blazers National Basketball Association 1977-'95

744 Dallas Mavericks National Basketball Association 2001-'18

662 Boston Celtics National Basketball Association 1980-'95

Dayton Dragons 2018 Recap

Final Record: 58-80

First Half: 31-37 (6th in Eastern Division)

Second Half: 27-43 (8th in Eastern Division)

Final Attendance: 550,725

Per Game Attendance Average: 7,868

2018 Dragons Midwest League All-Star Game Participants:

Hendrik Clementina (starting designated hitter)

Stuart Fairchild (outfielder)

Montrell Marshall (first baseman)

John Ghyzel (pitcher)

Cory Thompson (pitcher)

Dragons Midwest League Full Season All-Star (one player per position league-wide):

Hendrik Clementina (designated hitter)

John Ghyzel (right-handed relief pitcher)

Midwest League Batter/Pitcher of the Week

Tyler Mondile (Pitcher): May 14-20

Packy Naughton (Pitcher): July 9-15

Jose Garcia (Batter): August 13-19

Dragons Cincinnati Reds Minor League Batter/Pitcher of the Month

Hendrik Clementina (Batter): May

Hunter Greene (Pitcher): June (Co-Pitcher of the Month)

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Hunter Greene (Pitcher)

Dragons on Baseball America's Midwest League "Best Tools" Survey

Minor League Baseball's trade publication, Baseball America, conducted a survey of Midwest League managers of the "best tools" in the circuit:

Best Pitching Prospect: Hunter Greene

Pitcher with Best Fastball: Hunter Greene

Best Relief Pitcher: John Ghyzel

2018 Dragons Team Leaders

Batting

Batting Average: Andy Sugilio, .278 (qualifier: minimum 378 plate appearances)

Alejo Lopez, .321 (non-qualifier, 260 plate appearances)

Home Runs: Hendrik Clementina, 18

Runs Batted In: Hendrik Clementina, 59

Stolen Bases: Jeter Downs, 37

Games Played: Jose Garcia, 125

Pitching

Victories: Cory Thompson, 6

Earned Run Average Austin Orewiler, 3.72 (qualifier; min. 112 IP)

Saves: John Ghyzel, 19

Games Pitched: Ryan Nutof/Cory Thompson, 46

Innings Pitched: Packy Naughton, 154

Strikeouts: Packy Naughton, 137

Dragons among the Midwest League Leaders

Batters

Games: Jose Garcia, Tied-5th (125)

Home Runs: Hendrik Clementina, Tied-5th (18)

Pitchers

Strikeouts: Packy Naughton, 1st (137)

Saves: John Ghyzel, 1st (19)

Innings Pitched: Packy Naughton, 1st (154)

Games Pitched: Ryan Nutof, Tied-1st (46)

Games Pitched: Cory Thompson, Tied-1st (46)

Games Started: Packy Naughton, Tied-1st (28)

Earned Run Average: Austin Orewiler, 8th (3.72)

Lowest BB/9 IP (starters): Packy Naughton, 4th (1.99)

Notable Dragons Performances

Two Dragons had big nights in an 8-7 win at Clinton on May 4. Hendrik Clementina hit two home runs in the game, becoming the only Dragons player in 2018 to enjoy a multi-home run night. In the same game, Narciso Crook hit the Dragons only inside-the-park home run of the 2018 season.

On May 22, Jeter Downs ended the first game of a doubleheader with a walk-off RBI single, then led off the bottom of the first inning in the second game with a home run. Downs had two consecutive Dayton at-bats on the same day (no other Dragons player batted between his two at-bats), driving in runs in both. Jason Stark of The Athletic checked with Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistics service for Major League Baseball, and found that, at the big league level, no player in baseball history has ever had two consecutive at-bats for the same team on the same day and recorded RBI in both at bats.

On July 2 at Lake County, Dragons pitcher Hunter Greene enjoyed the best start of his professional career. He struck out 10 batters and walked none over seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits to earn a win.

On July 13, Dragons reliever Brian Hunter struck out four batters in one inning. Hunter recorded three outs on strikeouts in the inning but also notched a fourth strikeout, only to see the inning prolonged when the batter reached first on a dropped third strike.

On July 20 at Wisconsin, Jose Garcia tied a Dragons club record with five hits in a game. That same night, Garcia also enjoyed a baseball rarity when he collected two hits in the same inning, a seven-run sixth, which was the biggest scoring inning of the year for the Dragons. They beat the Timber Rattlers 12-5.

On July 27 at Fifth Third Field, the Dragons enjoyed one of their most exciting wins of the season. After falling behind Fort Wayne 5-0 early and still trailing 6-3 going to the bottom of the seventh, the Dragons mounted a comeback. Lorenzo Cedrola hit a grand slam home run and Jeter Downs followed with a solo homer as the Dragons topped Fort Wayne 8-6. Cedrola's grand slam was the only one of the year for the Dragons.

On August 15, the first four batters of the seventh inning combined to hit for the cycle for the Dragons. Leandro Santana started the inning with a home run; Reshard Munroe tripled; Raul Wallace singled; and Jose Garcia doubled.

Dragons starting pitcher Packy Naughton became just the third player in Dragons history to lead the Midwest League in strikeouts. Naughton finished with 137, notching eight in his final start of the year on September 2 to wrap up the MWL crown. Naughton also led the MWL in innings pitched in 2018.

Other 2018 Highlights at Fifth Third Field:

Hometown Heroes Celebration Nights: Five times during the 2018 baseball season, the Dragons partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition and Leidos to pay tribute to all service men and women in the area. Festivities included the national anthem being performed by members of the United States Air Force, the presentation of the colors by the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, honoring Honor Flight Dayton, a "welcome home" ceremony for returning service men and women, honoring a 100-year-old veteran of Iwo Jima, a make-up birthday celebration, and swearing in ceremonies for a group of local Air Force recruits. The Hometown Heroes program was capped off by the American Celebration Night on August 18. Dates were April 11, May 8, June 24, July 15, and August 18.

Home Run for Life: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dragons teamed up to provide five children battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree got to take an honorary home run "lap" around the bases of Fifth Third Field during a game, high five the players from both teams, and receive an honorary bat from Dragons manager Luis Bolivar. Dates were April 18, May 30, June 27, July 11, and July 25.

Community All-Stars: For the sixth straight year, the Dragons partnered with Vectren to present the Dragons Community All-Stars Program honoring individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. Five of them appeared on the field during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates were May 8, June 25, July 30, August 16, and August 24.

High School Baseball: For the 13th consecutive season, the Dragons played host to high school baseball at Fifth Third Field. In April and May, 28 area high school teams participated in 15 games and raised over $30,000 for their athletic programs.

Dragons 5K: For the eighth time, the Dragons hosted a 5K run around downtown Dayton on July 21, presented by Orthopedic Associates of South West Ohio.

Other Events:

* Boy Scout/ Girl Scout Overnighters: May 11 and July 27

* Wright State University Raider Day at Fifth Third Field: May 17

* Kettering Health Network Strike Out Stroke Night: May 20

* MVP Field Day: June 2

* Kettering Health Network Public Safety Day: July 15

* IGS Energy's Dragons Little Big Leagues Baseball Camps: June 25-26; July 30-31

* 18th Annual Bob Ross Classic Game: August 2

* Donatos family Movie Night: August 4

* Fourth Annual Yoga in the Outfield presented by the Winery at Versailles: August 9

* Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing: August 11

* American Celebration Night: August 18

* Kettering Health Network Breast Cancer Awareness Game: August 26

* Home Build on the Plaza in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors: August 25-30

* College Prep Night: September 26

* Declare Dayton Worship Concert and Celebration: October 7

Four "Walks" at Fifth Third Field Coming up in 2018

American Heart Association: September 22

Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk: September 29

Walk to End Alzheimer's: October 6

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: October 20

National Entertainment Acts at Fifth Third Field

The Dragons home schedule in 2018 featured 11 national entertainment acts. They included:

April 8: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

April 27: Russian Bar Trio

May 12: Jesse White Tumblers

May 18: Xpogo

June 9: BirdZerk!

June 10: ZOOperstars

July 12: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

July 14: Mutts Gone Nuts

July 26: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

August 24: Jesse White Tumblers

August 30: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Dragons in the News (National and Regional Media)

New York Times story on Hunter Greene:

Getting His Bat Back

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/21/sports/baseball/houston-astros-playoff-races.html

MLB Pipeline (Jonathan Mayo) video with Hunter Greene:

Greene Breaks Down Dayton Debut in Videos

https://www.mlb.com/news/reds-prospect-hunter-greene-analyzes-his-debut/c-271754670?tid=151437456

Tom Archdeacon story on Hunter Greene (picked up by various national outlets):

Reds phenom Hunter Greene has all the tools, and plenty of heart

http://www.phillytrib.com/sports/baseball/reds-phenom-hunter-greene-has-all-the-tools-and-plenty/article_892787e0-c783-5f1f-adeb-43c04e0a8abc.html

The Athletic story on Dragons prospect Jonathan India:

Reds top pick Jonathan India adapting to the pro baseball grind

https://theathletic.com/482198/2018/08/20/reds-top-pick-jonathan-india-adapting-to-the-pro-baseball-grind/

Cincinnati Enquirer story on Joe Morgan appearance on Dragons TV:

Joe Morgan talks Big Red Machine during Hunter Greene's Dayton Dragons start

https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/mlb/reds/2018/06/28/joe-morgan-talks-big-red-machine-during-dayton-dragons-broadcast/741022002/

New York Times story on Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols:

A Broadcaster Makes it to The Show at Last

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/31/sports/baseball/in-this-comeback-ks-keep-a-low-profile.html

FOX Sports Ohio (Reds TV) interview with Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols:

Nichols Earns MLB Radio Call Up (video)

https://www.mlb.com/reds/video/nichols-earns-mlb-radio-callup/c-2437309683?tid=21753540

Cincinnati.com story on Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols:

Muncie native calls Cincinnati Reds game on radio after 31 years in minor leagues

https://www.thestarpress.com/story/sports/2018/08/28/cincinnati-reds-tom-nichols-radio-marty-brennaman-jeff-brantley-joe-nuxhall-dayton-dragons/1115288002/

Sports Broadcast Journal story on Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols:

Tom Nichols' 30 Colorful Minor League Seasons: Memorable Characters and Endless Roads

https://www.sportsbroadcastjournal.com/tom-nichols-30-colorful-minor-league-seasons-memorable-characters-and-endless-roads/

Sports Broadcast Journal Q&A with Tom Nichols:

https://www.sportsbroadcastjournal.com/qa-with-tom-nichols-august-2018-unedited-version/

Sports Radio PD story on Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols:

Tom Nichols Waits 31 Years to Call First MLB Game

https://sportsradiopd.com/2018/08/tom-nichols-waits-31-years-to-call-first-mlb-game/

WLW story on call-up of Dragons Broadcaster Tom Nichols:

Outstanding: The Reds are Calling Up Tom Nichols!

https://700wlw.iheart.com/featured/lance-mcalister/content/2018-08-19-outstanding-the-reds-are-calling-up-tom-nichols/

Dragons behind-the-back catch selected as #6 on ESPN Sports Center "Plays of the Day":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onOitYpKAUc

Other Accomplishments

For the 19th straight year, the Dragons utilized community non-profit groups to operate the concessions stands for every Dragons game at Fifth Third Field. With a percentage of each game's concessions revenue donated back to the non-profit groups who operate the stands, approximately $300,000 was raised in 2018 for those groups. Over the Dragons history, approximately $5.7 million has been donated to local non-profit groups. More than 40 non-profit organizations participate in the program.

Former Dragons who Made Major League Baseball Debuts in 2018 (97 total since 2000)

Aristides Aquino

Alex Blandino

Joe Hudson

Tanner Rainey

Jesus Reyes

Zack Weiss

(All players debuted with Reds except Hudson, who debuted with Angels)

FORMER DRAGONS WHO PLAYED FOR THE REDS IN 2018 (19)

Aristides Aquino

Homer Bailey

Tucker Barnhart

Alex Blandino

Phillip Ervin

Amir Garrett

Billy Hamilton

Michael Lorenzen

Tyler Mahle

Devin Mesoraco

Wandy Peralta

Tanner Rainey

Jesus Reyes

Sal Romano

Jackson Stephens

Robert Stephenson

Joey Votto

Zack Weiss

Jesse Winker

FORMER DRAGONS WHO PLAYED FOR OTHER MLB TEAMS IN 2018 (16)

Jay Bruce, Mets

Daniel Corcino, Dodgers

Zack Cozart, Angels

Johnny Cueto, Giants

Edwin Encarnacion, Indians

Todd Frazier, Mets

Didi Gregorius, Yankees

Joe Hudson, Angels

Ryan LaMarre, Twins/White Sox

Ben Lively, Phillies

Devin Mesoraco, Mets

Josh Ravin, Braves

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Ronald Torreyes, Yankees

Justin Turner, Dodgers

Zach Vincej, Mariners

Social Media

The Dragons continued to expand into social media in 2018. The Dragons Facebook page climbed to over 47,000 "likes" while the Dragons Twitter page jumped to over 15,400 followers and the Dragons Instagram page increased to 12,600 followers.

Dragons Broadcast Information in 2018

In 2018, 25 Dragons games were televised live on a major TV "over the air" station, Dayton's CW (Channel 26). All 138 regular season games and all post-season games were broadcast on radio on WONE 980 AM.

