Day One of the Jeff Page Memorial Tournament Postponed

February 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Despite proper tarping and field maintenance, high winds and heavy rain have postponed the first day of the Jeff Page Memorial Tournament at MGM Park.

No time has been announced for a potential makeup for the games. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Shuckers' social media channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on all remaining games during the tournament. Fans can also call the Shuckers' front office at (228) 233-3465 with questions during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.