Day Air Ballpark to Host First Ever Comedy Show

April 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, today announced that Day Air Ballpark will host the first-ever comedy show at the ballpark on Sunday, May 9th at 8:00 p.m.

America's Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson (along with an opening act), will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark. Ticket prices are $50.00 for on-field seating, and $30 for stadium seating bowl. Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. at the Dayton Dragons Box Office and via Ticketmaster. Buying link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/preacher-lawson-dayton-ohio-05-09-2021/event/16005A7DE92D2535. Preacher is family-friendly, suggested age of 14-years and up.

In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible.

"We are very excited to host the first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark," noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. "This will be a fun way to usher in the 2021 Dayton Dragons season [the Dragons begin home play on Tuesday, May 11th], and after the year that everyone has had, we could all enjoy some good laughs."

Preacher Lawson Bio:

Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, Oregon but raised most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he is from he would say Orlando, Florida because that is where he grew as a comedian. Preacher is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (2017) where he made it to the final rounds. Based off his stellar performance in season 12 Preacher was invited to compete on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after he received the most votes from the fans. Preacher was the host of the Facebook Watch series WORLD'S MOST AMAZING DOGS (2019) with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump and has built a following on YouTube of over 500,000 subscribers. In 2019 Preacher shot his first stand-up special which premiered on BET+ and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the country. Currently, Preacher can be seen starring in the NBC series CONNECTING and as a judge on the new Nickelodeon competition show UNLEASHED!

Website: https://thepreacherlawson.com/

- Socials: linktr.ee/preacherlawson

- Video: https://youtu.be/-NZYQ_vhfTg

