Dawson Theede Nets Hatty on the Road

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Dawson Theede brought the energy for the Halifax Thunderbirds with 7 (3G, 4A) points in a 19-14 loss to Colorado on Saturday night.

