Dawson Theede Insane Four Goal Night in Halifax Win

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Dawson Theede had himself a NIGHT for the Halifax Thunderbirds in their 16-9 W

4G 6A 13 SOG

