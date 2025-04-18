Dawson Theede Insane Four Goal Night in Halifax Win
April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Dawson Theede had himself a NIGHT for the Halifax Thunderbirds in their 16-9 W
4G 6A 13 SOG
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
