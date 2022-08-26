Dawgs Welcome Trevor McKinley to Front Office Staff

August 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs welcome Trevor McKinley as their new Game Operations & Events Manager.

Trevor graduated from Hidden Valley High School before attending Radford University where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration. Trevor has also earned his Associate's Degree in Graphic Design from Virginia Western. Prior to starting with the Dawgs, he was a freelance graphic designer and manager at Fork in the Market.

"This time last year, we were still navigating how lingering concerns of COVID-19 in our community would affect game attendance. Ultimately, we decided to do without some positions last season," said Vice President Alexandra Crutchfield, "We're so thrilled to have this full time position back after doing without it during the 2021-2022 season. Trevor's skills set will elevate our fans experience at games this season."

Trevor started with the Dawgs this week and said, "I've been a big hockey fan for a long time (Go Bolts!) so to get a chance to be a part of its resurgence here in Roanoke is an opportunity that I am ecstatic to have."

You can send Trevor a welcome email at Trevor@railyarddawgs.com or call him at 540-853-6823!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2022

Dawgs Welcome Trevor McKinley to Front Office Staff - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.