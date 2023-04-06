Dawgs Steal 6-5 Shootout Win vs. Macon

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (31-18-5) overcame a shaky night with an explosive third period, edging the Macon Mayhem (13-37-5) in a 6-5 shootout win at Berglund Center on Thursday. Jordan Xavier was the only scorer in the shootout, Gehrett Sargis scored twice, Alex DiCarlo and Nick Ford scored goals, and Mac Jansen tallied once in a night where he set a new franchise record for most games played by a Dawg (179).

The first period saw Roanoke create chances, but the Dawgs couldn't manage to light the lamp. Meanwhile, the Mayhem countered extremely well and scored two goals following quick transitions within 70 seconds of each other. Former Dawgs forward Jake Goldowksi tipped a long-range shot at 8:26, then Rhett Kingston turned on the burners at the left wing circle and tucked the puck into the Roanoke cage at 9:36. The Dawgs did hit the post in the frame, but Macon led 2-0 at the first intermission.

Macon maintained its momentum in the second period, as Aaron Aragon finished off a beautiful 2-on-1 chance at 3:26 to make it 3-0. The Dawgs did get on the board when Sargis was able to finish off a Xavier feed at 6:27. Roanoke couldn't trim the deficit any further in the middle period, and trailed Macon 3-1 heading to the second intermission.

The Dawgs cut their deficit in half at the 4:46 mark of the third period on a wicked shot by Ford from the right wing circle. Macon wasted no time pushing its advantage wider again, as Garrett Halford's rebound goal at 5:37 quickly made it 4-2 again, before former Dawgs forward Hunter Bersani was able to pot the puck on a crazy bounce in the Roanoke zone to make it 5-2 for the Mayhem at 5:58. Yet, the Dawgs didn't quit, and Jansen laid out to get to a loose puck in the low slot at 8:41 to make it 5-3. Sargis tipped a long-range shot by Jarrad Vroman at 12:29 to make it 5-4, then an ugly turnover by Macon in its own zone sprung an unassisted finish by DiCarlo at 12:57. The Dawgs had two late power play chances, but couldn't capitalize, and the game went to overtime.

Roanoke outshot Macon 4-2 in overtime, but neither team capitalized as the game went to a shootout. Xavier scored on Roanoke's first attempt, and Brody Claeys stopped all five of Macon's chances as the Dawgs pulled off the comeback. It was Roanoke's first shootout win since February 28, 2020.

Roanoke's Austyn Roudebush saved 9-of-12 shots faced before he was pulled for Claeys, who stopped 14-of-16 shots. Macon's Ben Churchfield saved 37-of-42 shots in the game. The Dawgs were scoreless on five power play chances, while Macon went 1-for-3 on its opportunities.

Roanoke will hit the road tomorrow night, April 7 at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Playoff packages and single-game tickets are available now by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

