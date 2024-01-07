Dawgs Sign Vella, Activate Alvo, and Place Stubbs on Injured Reserve

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Sunday that the team has signed forward Chris Vella and activated defenseman Stephen Alvo from the injured reserve. Additionally, forward CJ Stubbs has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve.

Vella is back for his third season with the Dawgs after he played in 29 games last season for the Dawgs, tallying a statline of two goals, six assists, six fighting majors, and a plus-eight rating on the ice for the Dawgs. During the 2021-22 season, Vella appeared in 45 games for Roanoke during his rookie campaign, as the Rochester, New York native recorded six goals, seven assists, and 145 penalty minutes thanks to his league-leading 17 fighting majors. A five-foot-nine forward, Vella scored five goals and added seven assists in 60 career games during his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII).

Alvo is in his fifth professional season and second year with the Dawgs. This season, the Withrow Park, Ontario native has one goal and six assists in 19 games played for the Dawgs. Last season, the five-foot-eleven blue-liner tallied six goals and 16 assists in 47 regular season games, while also notching one goal and eight assists in the President's Cup Playoffs. Alvo last played on December 23, and had been placed on the injured reserve back on December 29.

Stubbs has been having another great season in Roanoke, as his 10 goals lead the team, while he ranks tied for fourth in the SPHL in power play goals with five. Last year, his 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) ranked third on the team in the regular season. That included an 18-game point streak, which set a new franchise record. The Pleasant Grove, Utah native added two goals and four assists during Roanoke's postseason run. The six-foot-three forward is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (93), while ranking among the top five in team history for games played (163), goals (47), and points (140).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Knoxville Ice Bears tonight, January 7 at 5:00 P.M. EST at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

