Dawgs Sign Three from Oswego State

March 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced a series of transactions in advance of the weekend trip to Birmingham. Defenseman Tyler Currie and forward Joey Molinaro have been signed to standard player contracts and forward Derek Brown has been signed to an amateur tryout contract. The Dawgs have also released defensemen Henry Hearon and Liam O'Sullivan for each to return to complete their final semesters and placed Kyle Wagner on team suspension, retaining his rights as he also returns to school.

Currie, Molinaro and Brown each join the Rail Yard Dawgs from the college ranks, having recently finished their senior seasons at Oswego State. Currie put up three goals and eight assists over 27 games during thw 2019-20 season. During his junior year in 2018-19, he was named to the All-SUNYAC Second Team and finished with the second-best plus/minus in the conference at +28.

Molinaro notched four goals and ten assists in 24 games played during his senior season. That followed a junior season in 2018-19 when he led the team with 15 goals along with eight assists over 28 games played. Brown appeared in 23 games for the Lakers in 2019-20 and had three goals and six assists.

Hearon and O'Sullivan each skated in two games for the Dawgs and Wagner played in three, putting up a goal and three assists in the process.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road for Birmingham and a pair of games against the Bulls over the weekend. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 PM at the Pelham Civic Complex.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.