Dawgs Sign Sirota for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Zac Sirota has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The Vaughan, Ontario native enters his third season of professional hockey. Sirota began his professional career in Sweden with Alvesta SK before appearing in two games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. He later spent six games with Germany's HEC Eisbären Heilbronn, recording two goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes.

Sirota has spent the past two seasons with the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, totaling 31 goals, 29 assists, and 75 penalty minutes during that span. He also helped the Black Bears capture back-to-back FPHL championships

During the 2024-2025 season, Sirota earned a call-up to the SPHL's Quad City Storm, where he appeared in two games and recorded one goal and one assist. The following season, the 5-foot-11 forward received another SPHL opportunity with the Peoria Rivermen, skating in six games and tallying one goal.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







SPHL Stories from July 17, 2026

Dawgs Sign Sirota for the 2026-2027 Season - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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