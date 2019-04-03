Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Bryan Lubin

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Bryan Lubin has been signed to an amateur tryout contract.

Lubin recently completed his college hockey career at Ohio University. Over 116 career games with the Bobcats he finished with 34 goals and 38 assists. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season at Ohio and helped his team finish ranked sixth in the nation. Lubin was a teammate of Rail Yard Dawgs assistant coach Michael Harris for one season and played for both Harris and Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner when the two were graduate assistants together at Ohio to begin the 2017-18 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road the weekend for Birmingham for their final two games of the regular season. Friday's puck drop at the Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 7:30 PM CDT. Roanoke will learn its first round opponent during the Challenge Round Selection Show on Sunday night. The show will be streamed live on the SPHL's Facebook page beginning at 7:30 PM.

