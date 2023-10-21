Dawgs Sign Roche, Place Xavier on Waivers

October 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that defenseman Billy Roche has signed with the team, and that forward Jordan Xavier has been placed on waivers.

Roche played three games for the Dawgs during the 2022-2023 regular season and scored the game-winning goal in his pro debut against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Roche had been with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush to begin the season. The six-foot-two defenseman played his first four years collegiately at Suffolk University, where he had eight goals, 22 assists, and 48 penalty minutes in 65 total games. He served as team captain in the 2021-22 season and served as alternate captain during the prior season. At Curry College in his final year of college hockey, Roche recorded six goals, four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-seven rating in 29 games for the Colonels. The Braintree, Massachusetts native also played two seasons of junior hockey, primarily in the EHL and NCDC.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will travel to face the Fayetteville Marksmen today at 6:00 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 21, 2023

Dawgs Sign Roche, Place Xavier on Waivers - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.