Dawgs Sign Kuznetsov, Pepe from Danbury

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Dmitry Kuznetsov and Brendan Pepe have signed training camp agreements with the organization.

Kuznetsov joined Roanoke for two games against Macon on December 10 last season following a great start to the season for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. The six-foot forward was released on December 14, and rejoined Danbury after clearing SPHL waivers. The Tyumen, Russia native was outstanding with the Hat Tricks, recording 34 goals and 34 assists in 61 FPHL games. This is Kuznetsov's sixth professional season, as he's also played in Russia, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany in past seasons.

Pepe enters his first full professional season with Roanoke after playing in 12 total games for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks during the regular season and playoffs. The six-foot-three defenseman recorded four assists with Danbury after his collegiate career at Stony Brook University (ACHA) concluded. While at Stony Brook, the Essex Fells, New Jersey native appeared in 127 career games with 36 goals and 67 assists.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of October 3, 2022:

Brendan Pepe

Dmitry Kuznetsov

Stephen Alvo

Brody Duncan

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Billy Vizzo

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

