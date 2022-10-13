Dawgs Sign Kostiukov, Announce 2022-2023 Training Camp Details

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Egor Kostiukov has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Kostiukov played in 26 combined games for four different SPHL teams last season, tallying two assists and 14 penalty minutes total. Kostiukov started the season with the Birmingham Bulls for eight games before he was traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts on November 10. The six-foot-one defenseman played in two games for the Thunderbolts before he was released, and Peoria claimed him off of waivers on November 19 where he went on to play 11 games for the Rivermen. Kostiukov was acquired by Roanoke in a trade on December 28, and he appeared in five games for the Dawgs before he was placed on the injured reserve list on January 20 and was never reactivated. The Tver, Russia native is in his professional fifth season across the SPHL and FPHL, with five goals and 16 assists in 119 career games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs also announced their 2022-2023 season Training Camp schedule. All practices during Training Camp will be held at Berglund Center. Attendance is free and open to the public beginning after 10 A.M. each day, with the exception of Sunday's practice.

Here are the 2022-2023 Training Camp practice dates and start times:

Friday, October 14; two practices - 9 A.M.. and 2 P.M.

Saturday, October 15; one practice - 10 A.M.

Sunday, October 16; one practice - 12 P.M. (closed to public)

Monday, October 17; two practices - 9 A.M. and 2 P.M.

Tuesday, October 18; two practices - 9 A.M. and 2 P.M.

Wednesday, October 19; one practice - 10 A.M.

Thursday, October 20; one practice - 10 A.M.

Here is the full roster for Roanoke's 2022-2023 Training Camp:

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

