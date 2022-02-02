Dawgs Sign Jordan Fogarty

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forward Jordan Fogarty.

Fogarty has played professionally in Sweden's Division 3 for Virserums SGF during the past two seasons, notching 33 goals and 38 assists in 33 games. That includes 22 goals and 30 assists in just 23 games this season. The Adrian, MI native previously played at Princeton University (NCAA-DI) for four seasons, appearing in 46 career games with one goal and one assist for the Tigers. The right-shot forward is listed at five-foot-eight, 175 pounds, and will be available to make his American professional debut this weekend.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back at Berglund Center this week for a three-game homestand, taking on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday and Friday night before wrapping up the weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Military Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST for all three games. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

