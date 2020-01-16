Dawgs Sign Goaltender Austyn Roudebush

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been signed to a contract.

Roudebush arrives in Roanoke after opening the season in the FPHL with the Mentor Ice Breakers. For Mentor he has recorded a record of 11-11-2 with a 2.73 goals against average and .927 save percentage. Roudebush has faced 889 shots in 26 games, the second most shots against in the league.

The Toledo, Ohio native is in his second professional season out of Adrian College. He played 24 games for Viking HC in Sweden during the 2018-19 season and recorded a 3.32 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Roanoke will play three games in three nights beginning on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM. The Dawgs will then return home for a pair of games against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the 100th home game in franchise history and the team will be wearing commemorative jerseys for the occasion. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

