Dawgs Sign Center Brant Sherwood

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced the signing of center Brant Sherwood in advance of the 2020-21 SPHL season.

Sherwood returns to Roanoke where he appeared in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. The Rochester native netted eight goals along with nine assists and 84 penalty minutes is his first season with the Dawgs. He was originally acquired in a 2019 offseason trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for defenseman Cam Bakker. 2020-21 will be Sherwood's sixth professional season.

"I think Sherwood was playing his best hockey of the season in the last couple of weekends before the season was paused," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "I'm very excited to have him back and to see him pick up right where he left off."

The SPHL is targeting a mid-to-late December start for the 2020-21 regular season and the league's schedule will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs will be releasing a new logo and jersey design on Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 PM. Fans can watch the unveiling live via Facebook Live at facebook.com/RailYardDawgs.

