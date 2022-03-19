Dawgs Roll over Macon in 6-2 Win

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs finished off a two-game weekend sweep of the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night with a 6-2 win at Berglund Center. Brady Heppner had two goals and two assists, Nick DeVito scored twice, Nick Ford had one goal and two assists, and Gehrett Sargis added a goal for Roanoke.

The opening period was pretty sloppy from both teams, but Roanoke's first power play led to the opening score when Heppner sent a beautiful crossing pass to DeVito to make it 1-0 Roanoke at the 8:37 mark. That score held into the first intermission, and Roanoke made it 2-0 at the 5:04 mark of the second period on Ford's five-hole shot. Macon pulled back within one goal at the 16:32 mark via former Dawg Chris Hunt, but a shorthanded score by DeVito with 1:08 left in the period gave the Dawgs a 3-1 lead entering the final intermission.

After assisting DeVito on each of his goals, Heppner decided it was his turn to score. A 4-on-4 to start the third period led to a Heppner score that made it 4-1 less than a minute into the period, and he quickly followed with a shorthanded goal at 2:56 to give the Dawgs a 5-1 advantage. Macon's Caleb Cameron did pull one back on a breakaway for Macon, before Sargis wrapped up the scoring at the 13:19 mark to clinch a 6-2 victory for Roanoke.

Sammy Bernard made 17 saves on 19 shots faced for the Dawgs, and Roanoke went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Mayhem failed to capitalize on their five power play chances, and Gregg Hussey made 34-of-40 possible saves for Macon.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home next weekend to face the Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday night, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. EST at Berglund Center. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

