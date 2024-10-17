Dawgs Release Rookie Johnson

October 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has released rookie forward Max Johnson.

Johnson was entering his rookie pro season after playing three seasons over four years at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (ACHA). During his time at UNLV, the six-foot forward put up big numbers, finishing his collegiate career with 53 goals, 35 assists, and 235 penalty minutes in 89 career games played. That includes 24 goals, 15 assists, and 102 penalty minutes in 37 games for the Rebels. Before playing at UNLV, the Osseo, Minnesota native played three years of junior hockey in the NAHL, NOJHL, and AJHL. Johnson racked up 56 goals, 69 assists, and 327 penalty minutes in 157 combined games between the three leagues. Johnson previously began in training camp with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets before arriving in Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at Berglund Center on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 17, 2024

Dawgs Release Rookie Johnson - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.