Dawgs Place Odjick on Waivers

December 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Tobias Odjick has been activated from the injured reserve and placed on waivers.

Odjick is in his third professional season, appearing in four of Roanoke's first five games and recording two fights, 18 penalty minutes, and an even plus-minus rating. Odjick previously played in 48 regular season FPHL games during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons for the Danbury Hat Tricks. During his time in Danbury, the five-foot-eleven forward had 19 goals and 28 assists in the regular season, plus seven goals and three assists in 14 career playoff games. Odjick helped Danbury en route to winning the 2023 Commissioner's Cup alongside of fellow Dawg John Macdonald and former Dawgs Kyle Gonzalez and Dmitry Kuznetsov. Prior to his professional career, the Kitigan Zibi, Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey throughout various leagues in Canada, including the CCHL, QJHL, MJHL, and GMHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Saturday, December 14 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.