Dawgs Place Cinato on Waivers

March 18, 2024







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has released forward Anthony Cinato.

Cinato joined the Dawgs from the University of New England (NCAA-DIII), where he played for one season after suiting up previously at New England College (NCAA-DIII) for three seasons. During his first six games with the Dawgs, the rookie notched two goals, four assists, two penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating. In his four seasons of college hockey, the Warren, Michigan native recorded 26 goals, 39 assists, and 54 penalty minutes over 86 games played. Cinato was teammates with fellow Rail Yard Dawg C.J. Valerian while at New England College. The five-foot-eleven forward played his junior hockey in the NCDC, USPHL Premier, and NA3HL, primarily with the Metro Jets. Across the three leagues, Cinato tallied 40 goals, 71 assists, and 66 penalty minutes in a combined 141 games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs host the Quad City Storm on Friday night, March 22 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Playoff packages are on sale now, and can be purchased by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. Other season ticket packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

