Dawgs Place Barry on Team Suspension, Returning to School

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has placed rookie defenseman Dan Barry on team suspension. Barry is returning to Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII) to complete the remainder of his final undergraduate semester, and will graduate in May. By placing him on team suspension, Roanoke can protect his SPHL rights for the remainder of this season, and Barry would remain available to be placed on the protected list for the 2024-2025 campaign after this current season concludes.

Barry joined the Dawgs from Manhattanville, where he played for two seasons after transferring from Nichols College (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-five defenseman debuted for Roanoke on February 23 at Huntsville, and recorded one goal, two penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating in four games for the Dawgs. Barry had 10 goals, 11 assists, and 58 penalty minutes in 44 games over his past two years for Manhattanville, and he suited up alongside fellow Dawg Tyler Roy last season. In two seasons at Nichols, the St. Peters, Missouri native tallied one goal, four assists, and 14 penalty minutes in 27 games played. Before his college career, the 24-year-old blue-liner had suited up for two different junior teams in the EHL - the Boston Jr. Rangers and the Vermont Lumberjacks. In 140 combined games in the EHL, Barry totaled 25 goals, 49 assists, and 145 penalty minutes.

