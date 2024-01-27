Dawgs Outlasted in 3-2 OT Loss to Pensacola

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (21-8-4) couldn't pull off another comeback attempt, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Pensacola Ice Flyers (15-16-2) at Berglund Center on Saturday night. Brandon Picard and Bailey Morrissette scored goals for Roanoke.

Roanoke would draw first blood on a pretty transition goal in the opening period. Brendan Pepe twisted a backhanded pass to John Macdonald, whose shot from the left wing created rebound chances for Picard and Brenden Stanko. Picard finally smacked the puck home to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead at 5:13. Pensacola would get one power play chance, but the Dawgs held the lead after 20 minutes.

The second period started with a questionable interference call against Roanoke's Steven Leonard, and the Ice Flyers didn't wait to capitalize. A power play finish by Houston Wilson made the score 1-1 at 4:29. Roanoke responded pretty well in the next seven or eight minutes of gameplay, but Pensacola would wrestle the momentum back for the final minutes of the frame. After a few good chances, the Ice Flyers took their first lead when a deflected pass fortunately fell to Joe Widmar in the low slot at 17:34. His goal gave Pensacola a 2-1 lead heading to the second intermission.

The Dawgs started to knock on the door again in the third period, and an early power play chance would lead to the tying goal. Morrissette was able to tip the shot of Stephen Alvo on the man advantage to tie the game at 2-2 at the 3:26 mark. Both teams continued to create chances, but both teams were able to keep the game deadlocked at the end of 60 minutes. In overtime, a brutal hit on Macdonald by Malik Johnson caused a stoppage and forced Macdonald from the game, then Johnson proceeded to score on the ensuing faceoff once play resumed to give the Ice Flyers the second point.

Austyn Roudebush saved 28-of-31 shots faced for Roanoke, while Stephen Mundinger saved 21-of-23 shots faced for Pensacola. Roanoke went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Pensacola went 1-for-3 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home next Thursday night, February 1, to take on the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Ticket packages, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

