Dawgs Name Ian Roberts as Assistant Coach

October 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that Ian Roberts has been named as the team's assistant coach ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Dawgs this year, and am honored to take on a more involved role with the team," Roberts said. "We have a fantastic group of players coming into camp, and I'm very excited to get the season started. This is a great organization from the top down, and it's a great opportunity to work alongside Dan. I have every confidence that the team will be a reflection of our work ethic, drive, and intensity."

Roberts is in his second season with the Rail Yard Dawgs, and his first as assistant coach. During the 2021-22 season, he worked as the team's goaltending coach. The Michigan native grew up playing travel hockey in the Detroit area until moving on to play collegiately at the University of Michigan-Flint (ACHA) where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration. During his career at Michigan-Flint, Roberts played in 60 career games over six years. In addition to his playing days, Roberts has spent over a decade coaching goaltenders of all levels, ranging from youth to professional, and has been involved in the local hockey community since relocating to Roanoke in 2020.

"I'm looking forward to Ian taking on a bigger role this season," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He will continue to be a valuable asset working with our goaltenders. This season as a full-time assistant coach, I'll be looking for Ian to contribute in all aspects of the game and hockey operations."

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

