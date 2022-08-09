Dawgs Invite Vroman to Camp

Roanoke announced Tuesday that Jarred Vroman has been invited to training camp.

Vroman initially joined the Dawgs from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (NCAA-DIII) in March last season. The six-foot-four blue-liner played in 11 regular season games and all nine playoff games for Roanoke, tallying one assist. The Lincoln Park, Michigan native had played his last three collegiate seasons at Eau-Claire, tallying six goals and nine assists in 63 games played. Vroman transferred from Stevenson University (NCAA-DIII) after his freshman season, in which he notched two goals and six assists in 25 games.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

Players Signed to Camp as of August 9, 2022:

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

