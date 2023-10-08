Dawgs Invite Filion, McDade to Training Camp
October 8, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Sunday that forwards Xavier Filion and Owen McDade have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Filion joins the Dawgs after playing four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating. The Plessisville, Quebec native is entering his first professional season as the youngest player invited to Roanoke's camp, as Filion turned 21 less than a week ago.
McDade arrives in Roanoke after playing his first two professional seasons overseas in Finland. The five-foot-eleven forward spent most of his time with Muik in the Finnish Third League (Suomi-sarja), tallying 30 goals and 34 assists in 59 total games played. The Combermere, Ontario native played junior hockey in both the OHL and the CCHL, and has coaching and scouting experience from the GMHL's Bancroft Rockhounds.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 8:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
CJ Stubbs
Justin Vernace
Josh Nenadal
Brody Claeys
Alex Norwinski
Dillon Radin
Aidan Salerno
Tyler Roy
Devin Pierce
Xavier Filion
Owen McDade
