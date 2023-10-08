Dawgs Invite Filion, McDade to Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Sunday that forwards Xavier Filion and Owen McDade have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Filion joins the Dawgs after playing four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating. The Plessisville, Quebec native is entering his first professional season as the youngest player invited to Roanoke's camp, as Filion turned 21 less than a week ago.

McDade arrives in Roanoke after playing his first two professional seasons overseas in Finland. The five-foot-eleven forward spent most of his time with Muik in the Finnish Third League (Suomi-sarja), tallying 30 goals and 34 assists in 59 total games played. The Combermere, Ontario native played junior hockey in both the OHL and the CCHL, and has coaching and scouting experience from the GMHL's Bancroft Rockhounds.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 8:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

Alex Norwinski

Dillon Radin

Aidan Salerno

Tyler Roy

Devin Pierce

Xavier Filion

Owen McDade

