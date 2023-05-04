Dawgs Host Procession & Celebration on Saturday, May 6

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting a procession and celebration on Saturday, May 6 to commemorate the team's first ever President's Cup championship title that was won on Tuesday, May 2 at Berglund Center. The last professional hockey championship team in the Valley was the Virginia Lancers of Vinton in 1987.

"The amount of support we received during the Final was unmatched," said team President Mickey Gray, "We had close to 11,000 fans between the two games on Monday and Tuesday. The arena was the loudest it has been this season. We truly appreciate the support from our community and thank Roanoke City and Berglund Center for their help making this team, championship, and celebration possible."

Roanoke made history throughout the 2022-2023 season, setting new franchise records for longest winning streak (nine wins), most regular season wins (32), highest regular season standings finish (fourth), and increased average home attendance by nearly 1,000 fans per night during the regular season from the prior year. In the President's Cup playoffs, the Dawgs won seven of their nine playoff games, hosted the fourth and fifth largest single-game crowds in SPHL postseason history, and won the championship on home ice after two consecutive overtime victories in the Final.

Among the 5,394 fans at the Championship game was Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea, "Congratulations to The Rail Yard Dawgs on an outstanding season! I had the opportunity to attend their Championship game and was so impressed with both the team's play and the enthusiasm of their fans. The Rail Yard Dawgs have made the entire Roanoke Valley proud."

The procession will kick off at 3:00 P.M. at the corner of 2nd Street/Gainsboro Road and Church Avenue and will end on Second Street NE behind Berglund Center. A map with suggested spectator areas is attached. Immediately following the parade, the Dawgs will host a celebration in Berglund Center Coliseum until 5:00 P.M. Fans will be able to purchase merchandise and take pictures with the President's Cup. The event will be free and open to the public.

The team averaged 4,436 fans per game throughout their seventh season. Berglund Center and the team enter into their third lease agreement at the start of next season. The Rail Yard Dawgs 2023-2024 schedule will be announced this summer. For more information on season tickets, advertising packages, and merchandise visit www.railyarddawgs.com.

