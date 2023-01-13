Dawgs Hold off Marksmen 3-2, End Their Streak

FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs held off the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-2 on Friday night at Crown Coliseum, ending Fayetteville's six-game win streak. Josh Nenadal scored the decisive goal, with Nick Ford and Stephen Alvo also adding goals.

Roanoke came out fairly dull in the first period, tying its season low with just four shots in the frame and conceding three power play chances to Fayetteville. Bryan Moore hit the crossbar for the Marksmen, but nine saves by Austyn Roudebush kept the game scoreless at the first intermission.

The second period saw the game open up completely. Moore opened the scoring at 1:50 with a bar-down shot for the Marksmen. Ford unleashed a laser for a power play goal at 13:46 to tie the score at 1-1. Taylor McCloy buried a feed by Moore for Fayetteville less than a minute later to put the Marksmen back in front, but a blue-line blast by Alvo on a great pass by Mac Jansen tied the score again at 17:25. The game was knotted at 2-all entering the third period.

The Dawgs took the lead for good at 6:46 in the final frame, as Nenadal tipped a long-range shot by Jarrad Vroman into the net. Roanoke had to kill off three Fayetteville power plays in the third period, including 88 seconds of a two-man advantage by the Marksmen. A fight between Sean Leonard and Tanner Nagel broke out, followed by Moore dropping the gloves with Roanoke's Dom Marcinkevics. Moore received a 10-minute inciting an opponent penalty for making an obscene gesture to the Roanoke bench, but the Dawgs were the ones laughing in the end as they held on in the closing seconds to beat the league's hottest team and remain in first place.

Roudebush made 22 stops on 24 shots faced for Roanoke, while Fayetteville's Jason Pawloski stopped 22-of-25 chances. Roanoke was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-6.

