Dawgs Hire Joshua Pentico as Equipment Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Joshua Pentico has been named as the team's equipment manager ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

"I've heard many great things about the city and the organization, in addition to what it's like to work with Dan and Mickey from some mutual contacts," said Pentico. "I'm very excited to come here and hopefully pick up where the team left off from its deep playoff run last season."

Pentico is in his first season with the Rail Yard Dawgs, and fourth season in the hockey industry. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Pentico spent two seasons as the assistant equipment manager for the Iowa Wild of the AHL before becoming the head equipment manager for the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL last season. When Joshua isn't working at the rink, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Kallie, their daughter, Juniper, and his black lab/setter mix dog, Bruno.

"Josh is bringing experience from a wide range of hockey levels, including junior and the American Hockey League (AHL)," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner. "He is passionate about the game and his players, and I'm excited to see him carry that energy to help our guys perform at their best."

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

