Dawgs Falter Late, Fall to Mayhem, 4-3

December 7, 2018 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





MACON, Ga. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored twice in the third period to take a 3-2 lead but then surrendered two late third period goals as they ultimately fell to the Macon Mayhem, 4-3, Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.

Trailing 2-1 early in the third period, the Rail Yard Dawgs were granted a power play. They worked the puck to the left wing circle where Brian Rowland let loose a snap shot that hit the back of the net, tying the game at two.

Roanoke then snatched the lead about five minutes later after Michael Economos forced a turnover in the attacking zone. He snatched the puck and slid it to the back side where Mac Jansen hammered home a one-timer, putting Roanoke on top.

The Mayhem countered though with just over five minutes to play in the third. Just after a Macon power play expired, they fired a shot through traffic to the net that Creel stopped but Jimmy Soper corralled the rebound and slid it in to tie the game.

Macon kept the pressure up after tying the game and with a minute and a half remaining, worked the puck to Jake Trask in the slot. He let loose a backhander that darted past Creel and put the Mayhem on top.

Roanoke would pull Creel for an extra attacker in the final minute but could not crack Ian Sylves again as they fell, 4-3.

The Dawgs got on the board first when Dillan Fox set up Jeff Jones for a back-door tap in. Macon answered with a deflection goal from Derek Sutliffe. It then took the lead late in the period when Sutliffe scored on a power play.

Roanoke fell to 6-9-0 with the loss while Macon improved to 13-2-2 in the win. The Rail Yard Dawgs will see the Mayhem again on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Macon Centreplex is scheduled for 7:30 PM. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM.

