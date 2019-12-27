Dawgs Fall in Peoria, 5-2

PEORIA, IL. - Colton Wolter scored twice and Mac Jansen extended his point streak to eight games but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were defeated by the Peoria Rivermen, 5-2, Friday night at Carver Arena.

Peoria got itself going in the first period while on the power play. Alec Hagaman took a shot from outside the right wing circle that deflected off the inside of the post and past a screened Ian Sylves to make it 1-0.

The Rivermen added to that lead later in the period as Hagaman sent a pass toward the back door that deflected off a sliding Dawgs defenseman. The puck trickled over the goal line just as the net was knocked off the pegs and the score was 2-0.

Roanoke had its chances to get back into the game in the second period, first when Josh Nenadal was hauled down from behind on a breakaway and granted a penalty shot. On his attempt, he deked to his forehand was stopped by the glove of Eric Levine to keep it at 2-0.

Later in the period the Rivermen took concurrent unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and the Dawgs were granted a two-minute five-on-three power play. Despite a handful of chances they got nothing through Levine and remained in a two-goal hole until the final seconds of the second. Sylves made a save on an in-tight shot from Zach Nieminen but Jake Hamilton was able to poke the rebound home less than a second before the second period clock expired, pushing the score to 3-0.

In the third, the Rail Yard Dawgs got on the board when Wolter deflected a Travis Armstrong shot past Levine. A Peoria power play goal pushed the lead back to three just under five minutes later but the Dawgs got on the board again after Jansen's one-timer was blocked and bounced to Wolter at the right-wing circle. He fired the rebound through Levine and it was 4-2.

But Peoria again answered later in the period as Hagaman ripped a shot through Sylves' five hole. He lit the lamp for the third time in the game and the Rivermen pushed the score to its 5-2 final.

Wolter scored twice and now leads the team with ten goals on the season and Jansen extended his point streak to eight games with an assist, matching a franchise record. Jake Theut started the game but exited after just over three minutes following a collision initiated by former Rail Yard Dawg Cody Dion. Sylves made 18 saves on 23 shots in relief.

Roanoke fell to 5-12-3 in the loss while Peoria improved to 14-2-3. The Rail Yard Dawgs will have a rematch with the Rivermen on Saturday night at 8:15 PM. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 8:00 PM and can be accessed via the new Rail Yard Dawgs app, available now in the App Store and on Google Play.

