Dawgs Edged 3-2 in Shortened Game Shootout by Marksmen

November 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs played well for two periods on Sunday afternoon, but ice conditions forced regulation to end after two periods as Fayetteville edged Roanoke 3-2 in a shootout. Brady Heppner and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke.

The first period was a slow start for both teams as they were each playing their third game in 48 hours. Heppner's tip goal off of assists by Jansen and Stephen Alvo gave Roanoke a power play goal at 17:35. The Dawgs took a 1-0 lead into the intermission after outshooting the Marksmen 13-7 in the frame.

Roanoke picked up where it left off in the second period, as Jansen scored his 50th career goal as a Rail Yard Dawg at 5:16 to make it 2-0. Travis Broughman and CJ Stubbs notched assists on the goal. An ugly goal by Nick Mangone at 9:03 somehow brought Fayetteville back into the game against the run of play, and the Marksmen took the momentum for the next few minutes. Two Roanoke penalties gave Fayetteville a five-on-three power play, and Carlos Fornaris knotted the score at 2-all at 14:13. The game was tied into the second intermission.

The third period never came, as poor ice conditions brought the game to a screeching halt during the second intermission. After concluding that the issues could not be resolved, the game went to a shootout, guaranteeing both teams a point. Fayetteville's Drake Glover and Carlos Fornaris scored on the first two attempts for the hosts, and Roanoke failed to score on four attempts, losing the extra point in a 3-2 result.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 14-of-16 shots faced for the Dawgs, while Jason Pawloski made 22 saves on 24 shots faced for the Marksmen. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Roanoke will be back home against the Macon Mayhem on Friday, November 11, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

