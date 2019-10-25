Dawgs Drop Mayhem in Shootout, 4-3

October 25, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





MACON, Ga. - CJ Stubbs scored on the power play and later netted the game-winner in the shootout and Josh Nenadal had a goal and an assist as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Macon Mayhem, 4-3, Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.

Roanoke started the scoring just over a minute into the second period. Shayne Morrissey jumped on the ice after a line change and immediately intercepted a Mayhem breakout pass. He fed Brant Sherwood who hit Josh Nenadal who then found Morrissey trailing the play in the slot for a shot that was wristed past Alex Fotinos to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

Macon answered three and a half minutes later as Daniel Perez charged the net from the right wing. He started to carry the puck below the goal line and then dropped a no-look backhanded pass to the trailing Marcus Ortiz. Ortiz snapped a shot on the short side past Stephen Klein and the game was tied at one.

The Dawgs took the lead in the third period while working shorthanded. Vojtech Zemlicka forced a turnover at center ice and gained the zone with Nenadal on a two-on-one rush. Zemlicka drew the defender and fed Nenadal on the back door for a tap-in that made the score 2-1.

Macon quickly tied it up when Daniel Perez netted a goal on the same power play. Roanoke later grabbed the lead back at the tail end of its own man advantage. Chris Lijdsman found Stubbs on the left wing circle for a wrister that snapped past Fotinos to push it to 3-2.

The Mayhem pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker with just over a minute remaining in regulation and ramped up the pressure in Klein's end. In the final seconds, Zach Urban took a shot from the blue line that pinballed off bodies in front and eventually found Stathis Soumelidis. He snuck the puck through Klein and tied the game, forcing overtime.

After a scoreless five minutes of OT, the game progressed to a shootout. Stubbs cashed in in the first round after deking backhand to his forehand to give the Dawgs the advantage. Klein then stopped all five Mayhem attempts to cement the Roanoke victory, 4-3.

Nenadal had a goal and an assist, Stubbs was credited with a goal for the shootout winner and finished with his first two goals as a pro and Klein made 31 saves to earn the win in net.

The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 1-1-1 with the win while Macon moved to 2-0-1. Roanoke will return home on Saturday night to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen for its home opener. Puck drop for Opening Night presented by Haley Toyota with 96.3 ROV is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

