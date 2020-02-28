Dawgs Drop Marksmen in Shootout, 2-1

February 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tied the game in the third period and went on to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen in a nine-round shootout, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves and Ty Kraus scored the game-winner in the shootout in his first professional game.

With the Dawgs trailing, 1-0, early in the third period, Dominic Blad carried the puck at the right wing circle. He ripped a shot on net that Blake Wojtala blocked but Brad Riccardi was able to knock in the rebound and the Rail Yard Dawgs tied the game at one.

Roanoke outshot Fayetteville, 13-6, in the final period but could not get the go-ahead goal and the game moved to overtime. Following an intense five-minute OT the score was still tied at one and a shootout was necessary to decide the winner.

Both CJ Stubbs and Travis Jeke scored in the second round of the shootout but the next six rounds belonged to Roudebush and Wojtala, who turned away shooter after shooter. In the ninth round, Roudebush stoned Fayetteville's Shane Bednard and the Dawgs sent out Kraus for his first career attempt. He carried the puck in, threw up a leg, deked from his backhand to his forehand and slid the puck in for the game-winning goal.

Fayetteville's lone goal was scored on the power play in the second period by Jarret Kup.

Blad picked up his first professional point and Kraus was credited with his first pro goal for the shootout game-winner. Roudebush made 24 saves on 25 shots and stopped eight of nine shootout attempts to earn the win in net.

Roanoke improved to 15-21-7 with the win while Fayetteville moved to 28-5-9 in the shootout loss. The Dawgs and Marksmen will again clash on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.