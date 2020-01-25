Dawgs Drop Ice Flyers in OT, 3-2

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Henry Dill made 44 saves and Brant Sherwood buried the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rail Yard Dawgs took out the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 3-2, Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It took less than a minute of overtime for the Rail Yard Dawgs to end it. Jeff Jones took a stretch pass in the neutral zone and turned on the jets. He got an edge on the Pensacola defenseman and steered a shot toward the net that was blocked but Sherwood crashed the crease for the rebound. He knocked it home for the game-winning goal as the Dawgs dropped the Ice Flyers, 3-2.

The Ice Flyers struck first late in the first period. Meirs Moore took a shot at the blue line that was blocked but the rebound caromed back to him. He slid a pass to Michael Ederer who snapped a shot past Dill to make it 1-0.

Roanoke answered in the second period as Marcus Ortiz gained the zone with Brandon Wahlin who sprinted toward the net. Ortiz fed the puck past the Pensacola defense and Wahlin lifted a wrist shot top shelf to tie the game at one.

Early in the third, Lincoln Griffin grabbed the puck behind the net in the attacking end. He wrapped around the goal and stuffed a backhander past Jake Kupsky to the far post to give the Dawgs a 2-1 lead.

Pensacola ramped up the pressure throughout the third and fired 22 shots on Dill in the final frame. Garrett Milan finally broke through with four and a half minutes to play as a slap shot from the high slot tied the game.

Sherwood's goal broke a nine-game point drought, Dill made 44 saves and Ortiz picked up his first point as a Rail Yard Dawg. Roanoke improved to 10-16-5 while Pensacola moved to 18-5-7 with the overtime loss. The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on Thursday night on the road in Huntsville. Puck drop at the Von Braun Center is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

