Dawgs Defeated on Thanksgiving in Fayetteville, 6-1

November 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell in an early hole and could not climb out as they were beaten by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 6-1, Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum.

Fayetteville struck first while working on the power play. Max Cook ripped a shot from the slot that was blocked by Jake Theut but the rebound caromed to Brian Bowen in the corner. He snuck a shot in from the sharp angle to make it 1-0.

The Marksmen added to that lead later in the period after a Dawgs defensive zone turnover. Taylor McCloy found Luke Stork in the slot for a shot that hit the back of the net to push it to 2-0.

Roanoke brought itself within one early in the second period. Matt O'Dea and Colton Wolter manufactured a two-on-one rush and Wolter carried the puck to the crease. He deked to his forehand and ripped a shot top shelf past Blake Wojtala to make it 2-1.

Fayetteville got that goal back though later in the second when Stork was fed for a tap-in backdoor goal on a power play. The Marksmen tacked three more on in the third period, first when McCloy knocked in a rebound that sat behind Theut. Alec Marsh tacked on with another rebound goal then a Beau McCue one-timer pushed the score to 6-1.

Theut made 28 saves on 34 shots and was replaced by Ian Sylves after the sixth Fayetteville goal. Sylves made three saves on three shots faced. Wolter's goal was his fifth of the season, pushing him into the team lead.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 1-9-2 with the loss while Fayetteville improved to 10-1-1. Roanoke will hit the road for Knoxville and a Black Friday clash with the Ice Bears. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:20 PM.

