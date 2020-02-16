Dawgs Bury Havoc in Third, 3-2

February 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored twice in the span of 52 seconds in the third period to take the lead and held on to beat the Huntsville Havoc, 3-2, Sunday night at the Von Braun Center.

With the Dawgs trailing, 2-1, in the third period, Huntsville's Alec Brandrup delivered a check on Jo Osaka and was given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head. That gave the Rail Yard Dawgs a five-minute power play and Huntsville then doubled down with a tripping penalty that put Roanoke on a two-man advantage. It took just 18 seconds for Brant Sherwood to bang home a rebound and the game was tied at two.

Sherwood was then sent to the box for hooking, creating a four-on-four situation. Matt O'Dea took the puck in the neutral zone and turned on the jets to get an edge on the defense. He ripped a wrist shot high on the glove side past Mike DeLavergne and the Dawgs grabbed a 3-2 lead.

That lead held for the duration of the third and Huntsville pulled DeLavergne for an extra attacker with just over two minutes left. Roanoke took a penalty in the final minute of the period but was still able to hold on until the final horn to secure the victory.

Huntsville scored first in the first minute of the second period on a power play. Rob Darrar got a loose puck on the back door and slammed it in to make it 1-0.

Roanoke answered and tied the game just past the halfway point of the second as Travis Armstrong poke-checked a pass into the neutral zone and ran it down for a breakaway. Armstrong carried it in and fired a shot past DeLavergne's blocker, evening the score at one.

Hunstville took the lead early in the third when Kyle Sharkey roofed a backhander off a won faceoff.

Austyn Roudebush made 27 saves on 29 shots, O'Dea, Sherwood and Armstrong scored and Jake Schultz got in two fights in the second period. The Rail Yard Dawgs moved to 13-20-6 with the win and pulled into a three-way tie for eighth place in the league. Huntsville dropped to 24-13-3 in the loss.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will now head home for the first of three games against the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday night. It's a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light, and there will be select two dollar beers for the entire game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.