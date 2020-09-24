Dawgs Bring Back Nate O'Brien, Add a Rookie

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Nate O'Brien and rookie forward Logan Fredericks have both been added to the training camp roster in advance of the 2020-21 season.

O'Brien returns to Roanoke for his third season as a Rail Yard Dawg. He appeared in 23 games after rejoining the Dawgs in January of 2020 and had one goal along with eight assists. A native of Somerville, Massachusetts, O'Brien also skated in 52 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs in the 2018-19 season, during which he recorded three goals and six assists.

"O'Brien absolutely loves the game," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "You can see it every day in the locker room, at practice and in every game. He's a guy that gives tireless effort while playing upwards of 30 minutes a night for us. I cannot wait to see him build upon the success that he had last season."

Fredericks enters his first professional season following a four-year college career at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During his time with the Pointers he put up 23 goals and 38 assists over 90 career games and was a member of their 2019 NCAA Division III national championship team. Fredericks tallied six goals and eight assists in his senior season in 2019-20.

"I'm very excited to have Fredericks coming to Roanoke," said Bremner. "He's coming from one of the best Division III programs in the country. He works relentlessly and will be a big factor for the Dawgs this season.

The SPHL is targeting a mid-to-late December start for the 2020-21 season and will announce the full schedule at a later date.

