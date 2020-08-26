Dawgs Bring Back Josh Nenadal

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced the signing of winger Josh Nenadal in advance of the 2020-21 SPHL season.

Nenadal returns to Roanoke where he skated in 45 of the Rail Yard Dawgs' 46 games during 2019-20 and finished with six goals, seven assists, three fighting majors and 71 penalty minutes.

"Nens is a guy I'm very excited to get back to Roanoke for another season," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He is very much bought into Dawgs hockey."

The Brecksville, Ohio native first joined the Rail Yard Dawgs on an amateur tryout contract in March of 2019. He appeared in Roanoke's final four regular season games and then played in five games during the 2019 postseason, netting two goals in the process. 2020-21 will be Nenadal's second full season as a professional.

"He's a guy that always plays physical and mixes things up," said Bremner. "I'll be looking for him to continue his physical play while chipping in on the scoreboard as well."

The SPHL is targeting a mid-to-late December start for the 2020-21 regular season and the league's schedule will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs will be releasing a new logo and jersey design on Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 PM. Fans can watch the unveiling live via Facebook Live at facebook.com/RailYardDawgs.

