Dawgs Bring Back Brody Claeys

October 3, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that goaltender Brody Claeys has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Claeys is back in the Star City this season after playing in 16 games for Roanoke over the past two seasons, going 6-4-3 in net for the Dawgs. During the 2022-2023 campaign, Claeys posted a .883 save clip with a 3.35 goals against average in his 11 appearances for Roanoke. The Dauphin, Manitoba native spent most of the past two seasons in the ECHL, playing for five different teams and even earning a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets last spring. In his three professional seasons, the six-foot-four goaltender has tallied an .890 save percentage and a 22-18-4 record between the pipes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 3:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.