Dawgs Bring Back Brody Claeys
October 3, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that goaltender Brody Claeys has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Claeys is back in the Star City this season after playing in 16 games for Roanoke over the past two seasons, going 6-4-3 in net for the Dawgs. During the 2022-2023 campaign, Claeys posted a .883 save clip with a 3.35 goals against average in his 11 appearances for Roanoke. The Dauphin, Manitoba native spent most of the past two seasons in the ECHL, playing for five different teams and even earning a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets last spring. In his three professional seasons, the six-foot-four goaltender has tallied an .890 save percentage and a 22-18-4 record between the pipes.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 3:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
CJ Stubbs
Justin Vernace
Josh Nenadal
Brody Claeys
