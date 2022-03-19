Dawgs Announce Two Player Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that forward Jesse Anderson has been released from the team.

Anderson played in 28 games for Roanoke this season, tallying three goals and three assists as a Dawg. The five-foot-eleven forward had previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Morrisville, recording four goals and 14 assists in 64 college games.

Additionally, defenseman Jarrad Vroman has signed a player contract. Vroman tallied his first pro assist on Friday night for Roanoke, and has played four games with the Dawgs.

