Dawgs Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 9, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that forward Spencer Kennedy and defenseman Michael Greco have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Kennedy joined the Dawgs last January after playing two seasons at Portage College (ACAC) in Alberta. The six-foot-six winger instantly made his presence felt, leading the team with eight fighting majors in just 19 games. Kennedy tallied three goals, 131 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating in his rookie season for Roanoke. The Lethbridge, Alberta native will start the season in training camp with the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Greco signs with the Dawgs ahead of his fourth season in professional hockey. The six-foot-two defenseman played his first two seasons for Ånge IK in Sweden (Division II), notching a combined eight goals, 20 assists, and 152 penalty minutes. The Orillia, Ontario native came back stateside last season with the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL, tallying 10 goals, 21 assists, and 224 penalty minutes alongside fellow Dawgs camp invitee Jacob Kelly. Greco will start the season in training camp with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

The Rail Yard Dawgs also announced their 2023-2024 season Training Camp schedule. All practices during Training Camp will be held at Berglund Center. Training camp will open on Wednesday, October 11, with one morning session beginning at 9 A.M. and an afternoon session beginning at 3 P.M. Attendance is free and open to the public for both practice sessions beginning after 9 A.M. each day, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday. Fans can enter the Coliseum at the Gate 12 entrance. Ice level access is restricted to fans - only Rail Yard Dawgs players and staff, Berglund Center staff members, and approved media are permitted at ice level during Training Camp.

Wednesday, October 11; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Thursday, October 12; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Friday, October 13; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 - (closed to public)

Monday, October 16; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

The daily practice schedule will resume at the regularly scheduled time of 10 A.M. beginning on Tuesday, October 17.

