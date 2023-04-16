Dawgs Announce Semifinals Schedule Against Peoria

April 16, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs second round schedule has been finalized for the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs. This will be a best-of-three game series with the winner advancing to the Finals. Game Three will only be played if necessary. Fourth-seed Roanoke will be facing off against the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen in the President's Cup Semifinals, a rematch of the 2022 President's Cup Finals series.

SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE:

GAME 1 - Wednesday, April 19 (7:05 P.M. EST) - Peoria at Roanoke

GAME 2 - Friday, April 21 (8:15 P.M. EST) - Roanoke at Peoria

GAME 3 - Sunday, April 23 (5:15 P.M. EST) - Roanoke at Peoria, if necessary

Information on any potential media availability this week will be passed along tomorrow. Roanoke's postseason run is sponsored by Haley Toyota. Bud Light Watch Parties for away games will be announced as they are finalized.

Tickets and parking passes for Wednesday's game will go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Parking will be $5.00 while spaces are available. Free shuttle service will continue to run from the Elmwood Park Garage for Game One at home on Wednesday. Season long parking and Club 611 passes will still be accepted throughout the playoffs.

For fans that purchased a Playoff Package, tickets labeled GAME C will be used for the home game on Wednesday, April 19. Please contact our office at 540-266-7343, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com or Warren@railyarddawgs.com with questions.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.