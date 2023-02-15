Dawgs Announce Schedule, Opponent Changes

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday the replacement opponent for the team's three-game homestand in late February, as well as several road schedule changes for the team.

The Dawgs will retain the same three home dates from February 23 to February 25 for a series that was originally scheduled to take place against the Vermilion County Bobcats. Instead, the Dawgs will now host the Knoxville Ice Bears in all three home games at Berglund Center on those same dates. Puck drop is still scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. If you have already purchased tickets for those Roanoke home games that list Vermilion County as the scheduled opponent, you will be able to use that same ticket to enter the game on that date.

Additionally, Roanoke was originally scheduled to play at Vermilion County on Sunday, February 19 and at Macon on Sunday, March 19. Both of those dates have been removed from the team's schedule. Instead, the Dawgs will travel to Knoxville to face the Ice Bears on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Both games will start at 7:35 p.m. EST.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Quad City Storm this weekend starting on Friday, February 17 at 8:10 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Roanoke will be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party in Club 611 at Berglund Center for Friday night's road game against the Storm. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

