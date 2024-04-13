Dawgs Announce President's Cup Semifinals Dates Against Huntsville
April 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that the team will travel for Game One of the President's Cup Semifinals against the fifth-seeded Huntsville Havoc. Game One will be at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center on Wednesday, April 17, at a time to be announced later. Roanoke will host Games Two and Three (if necessary) of the best-of-three series. Game Two is slated for Friday, April 19, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Game Three, if necessary, will be on Saturday, April 20, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.
Single-game playoff tickets and parking passes will go on sale on Sunday, April 14, at 10:00 A.M. EST for Games Two and Three of the series, and can be purchased online or by visiting the Berglund Center box office. Other ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. Roanoke's President's Cup Playoff run is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.
