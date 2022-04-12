Dawgs Announce Playoff Roster

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their roster for the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs on Tuesday. The only transaction of note is that defenseman Casey Winn has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, and will be eligible for selection as soon as Wednesday night for Game One at Knoxville. Egor Kostiukov and Vojtech Zemlicka remain on the injured reserve for Roanoke.

Below is the listed roster for Roanoke entering the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs:

Goalies

#1 Austyn Roudebush

#30 Sammy Bernard

Defensemen

#2 Travis Armstrong

#6 Jarrad Vroman

#15 Matt O'Dea

#44 C.J. Valerian

#55 Bryce Martin

#66 Sean Leonard

#79 Casey Winn

Forwards

#8 Gehrett Sargis

#10 Travis Broughman

#13 Mac Jansen

#18 Nick Ford

#19 Brady Heppner

#21 Brant Sherwood

#23 CJ Stubbs

#24 Jeff Jones

#26 Josh Nenadal

#29 Nick DeVito

#77 Chris Vella

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Wednesday to face Knoxville in Game One of the opening round to the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. Roanoke is back at home on Saturday, April 16 for Game Two against Knoxville. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST, and single game tickets are on sale now online and at the Berglund Center box office. You can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

