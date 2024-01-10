Dawgs Announce Multiple Transactions

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forwards Justin Daly and Bailey Morisette have signed with the team. Additionally, forward Chris Vella has been waived, and forward Patriks Marcinkevics has been traded to the Quad City Storm for future considerations.

Daly is in his first year in pro hockey, previously suiting up in 14 games for the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. The five-foot-eleven forward has tallied seven goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes so far for Blue Ridge. Prior to his professional career, Daly played two seasons of junior hockey split between the NAHL's Kenai River Brown Bears and the NA3HL's North Iowa Bulls, and also played in part of one season for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the 2020-2021 season. He appeared in one game for Roanoke against Fayetteville back on Black Friday.

Morisette joins the Dawgs for his fourth professional season, with prior stops in Sweden, France, and Germany before returning to Quebec this fall to play senior hockey. The five-foot-seven forward has most recently played in the LHSAAAQ and the LNAH, but also compiled over 40 games of professional experience in Sweden2, France3, and Germany4 combined. Earlier this season, the Dorval, Quebec native had played with fellow Dawg Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira for the Sorel-Tracy Éperviers. Morisette also played three seasons of junior hockey in the QJHL, tallying 57 goals and 50 assists in 119 games played.

Vella played two full seasons with the Dawgs, including 29 games played last season for the Dawgs in which he tallied a statline of two goals, six assists, six fighting majors, and a plus-eight rating on the ice for the Dawgs. During the 2021-22 season, Vella appeared in 45 games for Roanoke during his rookie campaign, as the Rochester, New York native recorded six goals, seven assists, and 145 penalty minutes thanks to his league-leading 17 fighting majors. Vella was signed this past weekend out of retirement to help bolster a forward group for Roanoke that has recently been hindered by injuries. A five-foot-nine forward, Vella scored five goals and added seven assists in 60 career games during his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII).

Marcinkevics joined the Dawgs after debuting professionally in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies earlier this month. The five-foot-nine winger had one assist and eight shots on goal in three games for the Dawgs, in addition to three assists, two penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating for the Grizzlies in six ECHL games. The Riga, Latvia native has not appeared in any of Roanoke's previous six games. Marcinkevics started his college career as a freshman last year for Long Island University (NCAA-DI), tallying six goals, 21 assists, 23 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. He then entered the transfer portal and attended Michigan Tech this season, notching one goal and one assist in five games before he left the team and turned pro.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, January 12 at 8:00 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Roanoke will also be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party at 107 Pollard South in Vinton on Friday's game. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

